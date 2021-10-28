KNOXVILLE — First Horizon Foundation, the private, charitable arm of the Knoxville-based bank, is now accepting nonprofit funding requests for its 2022 grant cycle.
Eligible nonprofits in the Tri-Cities are encouraged to submit their requests for consideration by Jan. 31, 2022, according to a press release from First Horizon.
Contributions from the foundation include the following areas:
• Arts & Culture
• Education & Leadership
• Environment
• Financial Literacy
• Health & Human Services
“Since its inception in 1993, our foundation has reinforced our company’s longstanding history of uplifting our communities,” said David Reynolds, the Tri-Cities market president for First Horizon. “We continue to partner and support the nonprofits that are working tirelessly to meet community needs and look forward to reviewing requests for the next calendar year.”
The foundation has donated more than $110 million to meet community needs.