KINGSPORT — Two new Model City residents spend their free time traveling the world and participating in conservation efforts for many species, including elephants and cheetahs.
Brian Johnson, 55, who works for a security company in Saudi Arabia, and his wife, Kitty, 54, moved to Kingsport from Louisiana last year after they became tired of hurricanes.
Since 2014, the couple have been involved with conservation efforts in places like South Africa, Namibia, Zambia, Kenya and Tanzania.
“I believe we have an inherent responsibility to protect the environment and the wildlife that encompasses it,” Brian said. “Since we’re the most simian species, I think we have a moral and an ethical obligation to ensure these animals have a future.”
The couple mainly focus on efforts related to cheetahs and elephants. According to Kitty, one elephant is killed every 15 minutes.
“This will be a sad world with elephants not walking it,” she said.
Kitty and Brian decided to take elephants on as a project after learning about the impact ivory poaching has had on the population.
According to Brian, while the problem is better now than five years ago, ivory poaching has had a negative impact on the species.
“(Elephants) are known as gardeners of Eden, and their role in the ecosystem is critical,” Brian said. “They shape the African ecosystem.”
In the past, the couple have worked with Save The Elephants to complete two fundraising hikes, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Kenya. In October, they will complete a 130-mile trek to the Mount Everest base camp in Nepal.
For their upcoming trip, the Johnsons will hike with other individuals from around the world to raise $17,700, which is also the height of the base camp in feet. All the money they raise goes to Save The Elephants to benefit conservation efforts and research.
The couple also work with cheetah conservation efforts after seeing many of tha animals sold as pets in the Middle Eeast.
“Some (animals) are not meant to be pets,” Kitty said. “They’re meant to be in the wild and playing their role in the ecosystem.”
The Johnsons also started a nonprofit called Champions4Wildlife in 2020, and they plan to help locally led conservation efforts in Africa.
The couple stressed the importance of participating in local conservation efforts. People should try to reduce human-animal conflict and give wildlife space to thrive.
“Africa is 7,000 miles away,” Brian said. “People just can’t go over there and do it, but it can be done locally. I mean, the species here are as important as a species on the savannahs of Africa.”
While they spend several months a year overseas, the Johnsons are interested in sponsoring local wildlife projects as well as educating people about conservation.
“When we were in Louisiana, we did a lot of speaking at schools,” Brian said. “We taught the children because the children are the future for the animals in our species. The more education, the more informed you are and the better decisions you can make.”