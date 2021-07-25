From staff reports
ST. PAUL — Cooks & Books returns Saturday, July 31, to St. Paul.
The ninth annual event, which raises funds for the Lyric Theater revitalization project and Friends of the J. Fred Matthews Library of the Lonesome Pine Regional Library system, will run from 6–8 p.m. at the Clinch River Farmers Market Pavilion.
The Cooks part of the event includes samples from several local venues: Sugar Hill Brewing Co., the Coffee Station, Carey’s Bread & Butter, Amira Co. Café, Giovanni’s, Food City Deli; Mountain Rose Vineyard; and Sugar Hill Cidery.
The Books part of the event offers a chance to meet and talk with several regional authors: Neva Bryan, Carol Doss, Michael O’Donnell, Amelia Townsend, Willie Dalton, Kari Kilgore, Jason Adams, Damean Mathews, Jason Barton, Timothy Boyd, and Linda Hoagland.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, and visitors can sample delicacies, look at authors’ works, and participate in a silent auction.
Tickets are available at C.R. Pate & Co., Western Front Hotel, Friends at the Library, and online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5159899.
For more information, email stpaulmainstreet@gmail.com or call (276) 395-0685.
Follow information on Facebook: Friends of J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library, Lyric Theater Restoration Project, St. Paul VA Main Street. On Instagram: st. paultomorrow.