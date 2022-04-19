JOHNSON CITY – Classic cars, competitive bidding, live entertainment, food and supporting a worthy cause are all on the list as Dealers Auto Auction of East Tennessee brings to the Tri-Cities region its first ever Classic Car Auction.
Set for April 22 and 23, the two-day event is open to the public with a large inventory of classic vehicles hitting the auction block.
Included in the automobiles up for bids is a red 1965 Ford Mustang 289 Automatic with 100 percent of the purchase paid for this vehicle going to The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center.
“We are thrilled to host DAA of East Tennessee’s first classic car auction, and unlike our weekly auction which is open only to licensed dealers, this event is open to the public and we expect to have around 150 cars there to bid on,” states Gary Montgomery, DAA East Tennessee General Manager.
He adds, “We certainly look forward to welcoming automotive enthusiasts from all over the region and several other states.” The auction takes place at DAA of East Tennessee, 207 Princeton Road in Johnson City.
Montgomery continues, “We have partnered with Bryan Willis of Asset Auctions who is well known for his expertise in the classic car industry. He has a significant clientele and will bring several major out-of-town buyers and sellers to our region for this event.”
The ’65 Mustang sale to benefit The Crumley House is set for 1 PM on Saturday. “Our owner, David Andrews challenges us to give back to our communities and we are proud to have The Crumley House receive the proceeds from the Mustang auction,” said Montgomery.
Guynn Edwards, Crumley House Executive Director, stated, “We’re honored to be chosen as the recipient of the proceeds from the 1965 Mustang. I know there are many enthusiasts and collectors of classic cars here in our region and I hope all come out not only to support The Crumley House, but to embrace the entire event and make it a successful one for our area and all involved.”
The auction begins with “Preview Day” set for 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22, and includes not only a chance to view all the automobiles up for bids, but also live entertainment by Wyldeheart, food trucks and more. Saturday’s “Sale Day” begins at 10 a.m.
Admission is only $10 and is good for Friday and Saturday. Registered dealers and individuals with a bidder badge will be admitted free of charge as will children 12-and-under.