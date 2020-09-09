The Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona’s B-17 ‘Sentimental Journey’ bomber arrived at Tri-Cities Airport on Tuesday for rides and ground tours that begin Friday and run through Sept. 13. The plane is one of only five currently flying in the world out of more than 12,000 built for combat in World War II. The rides and ground tours are hosted by Tri-City Aviation. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, below left, arrived at the airport in time for a photo with co-pilot Mike Pfleger.