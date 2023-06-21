KINGSPORT — Fun Fest fans will be able to start purchasing merchandising for this year’s festivities starting Friday at 10 a.m.

Fun Fest has been a part of the Kingsport community since 1981. According to their website, it was founded with the original objective to “promote unity, harmony, fellowship and cooperation among people in the greater Kingsport Area.” This year’s Fun Fest will take place from July 14 to July 22.

