Barbara Polly in a portrait as June Tolliver, heroine of the "Trail of the Lonesome Pine" outdoor drama. The play entered its 60th season with the renaming of its venue in honor of Polly, the first 'June.'
Barbara Polly in a portrait as June Tolliver, heroine of the "Trail of the Lonesome Pine" outdoor drama. The play entered its 60th season with the renaming of its venue in honor of Polly, the first 'June.'
Contributed - Lonesome Pine Arts and Crafts
"The "Trail of the Lonesome Pine" outdoor drama's theater was named after the play's heroine, June Tolliver. On Friday, it was renamed in honor of the first 'June,' Barbara Polly.
BIG STONE GAP – Barbara Polly helped start the “Trail of the Lonesome Pine” outdoor drama in Big Stone Gap 59 years ago in a theater named after the play’s central character.
Polly who played June Tolliver in the “Trail” for its first five seasons starting in 1964, died in 2016. Her name, however, will now greet playgoers as Virginia’s official outdoor drama enters its 60th season.
Lonesome Pine Arts and Crafts, Inc., which has overseen the “Trail” production in recent years, unveiled the renaming of the June Tolliver Playhouse Friday.
“For 60 years now, the June Tolliver Playhouse has been the home of the Outdoor Drama,” according to a statement on LPAC’s Facebook page. “To honor the incredible contributions of Barbara C. Polly, our long-time producer and the first ever June Tolliver, the name of the theater has been officially changed to Barbara Polly Theater.”
Polly’s role in the establishment of the “Trail” drama has been commemorated for several decades in the form of a portrait in LPAC’s archives. Polly wears the style of red dress in the portrait that has been donned by subsequent ‘Junes’ over the years. LPAC founding president
Clara Lou Kelly adapted the drama from John Fox, Jr’s 1908 novel of the same name.
Polly moved into managing and producing the “Trail” along with volunteering with LPAC until she became organization president in 1982.
Polly, in the “Trail’s” 2013 season program, wrote:
“There can be no greater sense of wonder than that of viewing this production for the first time and sharing in the struggles, humor, feuding, love and adventures of these strong-minded mountain people.”