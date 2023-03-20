From child-labor law to child-labor photos

Lewis Wickes Hines took this photo of children employed at the Brookside Mills in Knoxville in 1910.

 Library of Congress

Tennessee passed a child labor law in 1901. Prohibiting mines and factories from employing children under the age of 14, the law was dependent upon the courts for enforcement since the state had no labor department.

A few months after it went into effect, a Nashville Banner reporter visited factories and asked managers about the new law.

