KINGSPORT — The starts will be out during the Kingsport Chamber’s 75-Year Celebration — Broadway stars, that is.

The chamber will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Friday, Nov. 4, featuring Broadway performers Ben Davis, Dee Roscioli and Scarlett Strallen, chamber officials announced on Thursday.

Ben Davis

Ben Davis
Dee Roscioli

Dee Roscioli

Scarlett Strallen

Scarlett Strallen

