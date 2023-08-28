Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum hosts annual Yard Sale Fundraiser Sept. 2 STAFF REPORT Aug 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIG STONE GAP - The Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum will host their Annual Yard Sale Fundraiser event on Saturday, Sept..2, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.The fundraiser will offer a variety of items for purchase, and all proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park.Bring family and friends to this one-of-a-kind yard sale. There are far too many items to list. In the event of incumbent weather, the yard sale will be canceled.The Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit.For more information about Friends of the Museum, or the Annual Yard Sale Fundraiser, call the museum at (276) 523-1322. Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade The Economy Finance LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum hosts annual Yard Sale Fundraiser Sept. 2 Virginia State Police continue search for fatal hit-and-run suspect in Duffield crash Heritage Alliance to host spooky trivia night in Jonesborough Stormwater art winners announced for Kingsport Surgoinsville hosts Labor Day weekend festivals Get Involved: Spirit of Children, WETS-FM and Bethel Christian Church Local Events