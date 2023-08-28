BIG STONE GAP - The Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum will host their Annual Yard Sale Fundraiser event on Saturday, Sept..2, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The fundraiser will offer a variety of items for purchase, and all proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park.


