The Friday Lunchtime Live concerts are back in Glen Bruce Park this summer.
The live performances will take place at 12 p.m. at Glen Bruce Park, 414 Broad Street, from June 3 – July 15 and feature local musicians, singers and bands and a variety of food trucks.
The concerts are sponsored by the Kingsport Public Library and the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library.
“The Friday Lunchtime Live concerts were so popular last year, we wanted to offer them again. Plus, we’ve expanded the series to seven weeks,” said Chris Markley, manager of the Kingsport Public Library. “There are so many talented local musicians that our free concerts offer something for every taste.”
Friday Lunchtime Live Concerts will feature Southern Cities Band, the Kingsport Community Band, East Tennessee Cello Choir, Sarah Beth Bledsoe Lovell, Vespers, Florencia and the Feeling, and the ETSU Pride Bluegrass Band.