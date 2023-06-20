Dermatologists Chris and Autumn Starnes are finding a new use for the laser equipment they already use for removing tattoos — helping cancer patients remove radiology aiming tattoos and helping victims of human trafficking remove tattoos used to brand them.
WISE — Chris and Autumn Starnes have plenty of tattoo removal experience through their dermatology practice.
While much of their work may stem from patients who have come to realize their body art may not have been a good decision, the Starnes’s have joined a national program to help people who had to get tattoos for involuntary reasons.
“This is based on one of the national colleges that Autumn belongs to, the American Surgery and Laser Medicine Society,” Chris Starnes said. “On their website they have a link for the New Beginnings tattoo removal program.”
The New Beginnings program is aimed at two groups of people, Starnes said: cancer treatment patients who have received tattoo orientation marks to help aim radiation treatment machines at tumor locations, and persons who have been victims of human trafficking and have been forcibly tattooed with identifying brands.
The New Beginnings program started in 2014, Starnes said, specifically for cancer patients to remove those aiming point tattoos — usually simple crosses. In 2020, the program expanded to trafficking victims.
“I’m a cancer survivor,” said Starnes. “I know what it’s like to have something on you that reminds you every day of your cancer. You see it in the mirror and it’s just kind of a stigma of what you went through. It can be a trophy, but for some people it’s a sad reminder.”
Starnes said their practice, like other participating doctors, will ask the patient’s oncologist for a letter stating that the mark is not needed for future cancer treatments.
Starnes said removing a tattoo can take from five to 10 laser treatments, but cancer tattoos may take less since they are small and do not contain much ink pigment.
“It’s very comfortable,” Starnes said. “We put a little numbing cream on the skin. It’s relatively painless, and you feel it but it’s like a rubber band snap. It’s very easy to tolerate and probably takes about a minute of treatment to wipe it out.”
The human trafficking aspect of New Beginnings began around 2020, Starnes said.
“There is a national program that these victims can go to and begin to get help for being a victim of trafficking,” Starnes said, “and this becomes a piece of that help. They have to be part of that program.”
The New Beginnings program is free of charge in either situation, Starnes said.
Whether a patient wants a treatment mark or a trafficking brand removed, he said their practice or other participating dermatologists can help a patient get in touch with their doctors or with an anti- trafficking program to get the needed documentation.
“We put forth our effort and none of this costs anything to anyone,” Starnes said. “Five or ten treatments and we’ll make it go away for free.”
Starnes said he and his wife know of people in the community who have experienced trafficking.
“It’s real, and maybe this will help someone come forward who wouldn’t have otherwise,” Starnes said. “It’s completely anonymous and we treat them with the same respect we treat all of our patients.”
Starnes said other dermatology practices in the region may join the program.
“We’ve removed a lot of tattoos, so this is not new to us,” Starnes said. “It’s just the new offering that we’re willing to do it without any cost to these groups of people.”