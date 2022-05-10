WISE — The Virginia Dental Association Foundation’s Mission of Mercy free dental clinic returns to Wise for a 21st time in July.
The Wise clinic events started in 2000 in conjunction with the Remote Area Medical summer free clinics and have continued since. This year’s clinic will be on Friday and Saturday, July 22-23, at UVA Wise’s David Prior Convocation Center.
According to VDAF’s website, more than 24,000 Southwest Virginia area patients have received for free a total of $21.1 million in dental care.
Services available at the July clinic will include dental exams, cleanings, fillings, oral surgery and X-rays. While free dentures have been offered at previous clinics, clinic specialists will be screening patients this year for the 2023 Mission of Mercy (MOM) denture waiting list.
There will be no overnight parking at UVA Wise for patients waiting for the clinic. Parking opens at the Prior Convocation Center at 4 a.m. each day, with the clinics open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Adult and child patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis for most immediate needs. Patients should be prepared for long waiting lines.
In conjunction with the dental clinic, The Health Wagon will have a mobile clinic onsite each day to provide women’s free health services, according to Health Wagon CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson.
The Health Wagon will also handle referrals for dental care after the MOM clinic, Tyson said.
For more information on the Mission of Mercy dental clinic, visit online: www.vdaf.org/wise-mom-2022.
For information on The Health Wagon, call (276) 328-8850 or visit online: https://thehealthwagon.org/