ABINGDON — The Virginia Dental Foundation’s Mission of Mercy and Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center will host a three-day free dental clinic March 2-4.

More than 30 dentists will be able to serve approximately 100 adult patients at the AHDC at 616 Campus Drive in Abingdon, according to VDF spokesperson Tara Quinn.

