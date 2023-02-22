Free dental care available at Abingdon clinic next month From staff reports Feb 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ABINGDON — The Virginia Dental Foundation’s Mission of Mercy and Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center will host a three-day free dental clinic March 2-4.More than 30 dentists will be able to serve approximately 100 adult patients at the AHDC at 616 Campus Drive in Abingdon, according to VDF spokesperson Tara Quinn.The clinic, which includes free dental extractions, will be open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on March 2 and 3 and 7 a.m.-noon on March 4. Online:• Virginia Dental Foundation — www.vdaf.org.• Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center — https://www.appalachianhighlandsdental.com Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Orthodontics Hospitals LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR