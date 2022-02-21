ABINGDON — Francis Gary Powers was one of the most visible names of the Cold War after he was shot down over Russia on May Day 1960.
After decades of popular and historical depictions of Powers’ shootdown, captivity and post-release life, his son, Francis Gary Powers Jr., will be in Abingdon on Feb. 27 to talk about his book, “Spy Pilot,” and newly unclassified details about what happened more than 60,000 feet over Russia.
Powers Jr. said “Spy Pilot” is the latest step in almost three decades of work to tell the fullest possible story of his father’s life from growing up in Southwest Virginia and joining the Air Force to becoming a CIA pilot and flying the U-2 reconnaissance jet across the then-Soviet Union.
The book includes material from a CIA document of Powers’ debriefing after he returned from the Soviet Union. Powers said that debriefing — requested under the Freedom of Information Act in 2015 and released in 2017 — clears up accusations that his father was flying at less than half the U-2’s maximum altitude when a Soviet SA-2 missile exploded near the plane.
“Not surprisingly, everything my father always said was shown to be just as he said it happened,” Powers Jr. said.
Powers Jr. said his efforts to give historians and popular culture more accurate information about his father’s service and career included helping found the Cold War Museum in Northern Virginia and traveling to Russia to learn more about his father’s months in captivity and to build relationships between the two countries.
“Spy Pilot” includes a tribute to Powers’ efforts to educate Americans about the Cold War; former Soviet Premier Nikita Khruschev’s son Sergei wrote the forward with reference to his father’s own relationships with Presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy over the U-2 incident and the Cuban missile crisis.
Powers Jr. said the cinematic accuracy of his father’s story has come a long way from when Lee Majors played him in a 1976 television movie until Steven Spielberg’s 2015 film with Tom Hanks, “Bridge of Spies.”
“I got to work as a technical adviser on “Bridge of Spies,” and they got it mostly right about my father,” Powers Jr. said. “There’s still a little Hollywood in it but they did a good job, especially with the scenes of the prisoner exchange with my father and (Soviet spy) Col. Rudolf Abel.”
Powers Jr. said the Cold War superpower tensions from the U-2 incident and Cuban crisis hold lessons as the U.S. and Russia face each other over Ukraine’s existence as a free country.
“The Cold War never really ended,” said Powers Jr. said. “It just got hotter. I like to call these days Cold War 2.0.
“The U-2 incident didn’t result in war between the U.S. and the Soviet Union,” he said. “Cuba didn’t result in war between the two countries and the invasion of Crimea in 2014 didn’t result in war. History is fluid, and we need to remember that.”
As the U.S. and Russia continue diplomacy, Powers said the two countries’ history needs consideration. With the fall of the Soviet Union three decades ago and the growth of NATO’s member countries, he added, Russia’s centuries-long fears of invasion from the West are part of the current Ukraine face-off.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that Putin is saber-rattling and stirring the pot and that diplomacy will help resolve the situation,” said Powers Jr. “He does not want to embarrass himself with an invasion, and there probably will be no further encroachment by NATO.”
Powers will be at the Washington County Public Library’s annual Sunday with Friends series Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Abingdon branch conference room. The event is free and open to the public. There will be book sales and signings after the event. For more information, visit www.wcpl.net