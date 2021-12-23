BLOUNTVILLE — Developer Albert Moretz has picked up a petition to seek the Republican nomination to run for Sullivan County mayor. Mayor Richard Venable picked up his petition earlier this week, as did challengers Angie Stanley and Mark Vance, both of whom are county commissioners.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the following people had picked up (and some have filed) to run for the GOP nomination in the following races. Candidates who file petitions with the required number of signatures from registered voters will be on the ballot for party primaries in May. The general election is in August.
County Mayor (four-year term): Moretz; Stanley; Vance; and Venable.
County Commission, District 1 (one seat): incumbent Randy Morrell.
County Commission, District 2 (three seats): no one.
County Commission, District 3 (one seat): incumbent Andrew Cross.
County Commission, District 4 (three seats); David Wayne Christian; incumbent Michael Cole; incumbent Joyce Crosswhite; incumbent Tony Leonard (filed).
County Commission, District 5 (two seats): Sherry Grubb; Michael Hughes; incumbent Dwight King; Charles Phelps.
County Commission, District 6 (three seats): incumbent Todd Broughton; incumbent Terry Harkleroad; Todd McKinley; Jessica Means; Zane Vanover.
County Commission, District 7 (two seats): incumbent Sam Jones; Eric Kerney; Travis Ward.
County Commission, District 8 (two seats): incumbent Darlene Calton (filed); Stanley Hodges; Mark Ireson; Larry H. Mullenix; and incumbent Alicia Starnes have picked up for the Republican primary.
County Commission, District 9 (two seats): Gary Churchwell; Joshua Brandon Davis; Joseph McMurray; Sadie Roberts. Randall Bowers has picked up as an independent.
County Commission, District 10 (two seats): incumbent Larry Crawford; incumbent Gary Stidham.
County Commission, District 11 (three seats): incumbent John Gardner; Michael Hannan; incumbent Hunter Locke; incumbent Archie Pierce.
Trustee: incumbent Susan Arnold Ramsey.
Sheriff: incumbent Jeff Cassidy (filed).
Circuit Court Clerk: incumbent Bobby Russell (filed).
County Clerk: incumbent Teresa Jacobs.
Register of Deeds: incumbent Sheena Tinsley.
Commissioner of Highways: Calvin Clifton; incumbent Scotty Murry (filed).
County Attorney: incumbent Dan Street.
District Attorney: incumbent Barry Staubus.
Public Defender: incumbent Andrew Gibbons.
Chancellor: Katie Priester.
Criminal Court Judge: incumbent James Goodwin (filed).
Circuit Court Judge Part I: incumbent John McLellan.
Circuit Court Judge Part II: incumbent William K. Rogers (filed).
General Sessions Judge Division I: incumbent Teresa A. Nelson.
General Sessions Judge Division II: incumbent Mark Toohey.
General Sessions Judge Division III: incumbent Ray Conkin.
General Sessions Judge Division IV: Doug Vance Jr.
Sullivan County School Board District 2: no one.
Sullivan County School Board District 4: incumbent Michael Hughes.
Sullivan County School Board District 6: no one.
The deadline to file is noon on February 17, 2022.
To date, no one has picked up to run in the Democratic primary for any county office on the ballot in the 2022 general election. Only one person has picked up to run as an independent, as noted above in the County Commission District 9 race.
The Sullivan County Election Office, which issues petitions and accepts filings of completed petitions, is closed for the Christmas weekend and will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 28.