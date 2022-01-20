POUND — Four town residents have given formal notice they are interested in becoming interim Pound Town Council members.
Letters have been filed with Wise County Circuit Court by Doris J. Mullins, Bethany Miller, Kristin T. Foley, and Kensleigh Browning as part of a formal petition filed Jan. 4 by Mayor Stacey Carson and Council Member Leabern Kennedy.
Three seats have opened since August, when Marley Green resigned from the council. Danny Stanley and Clifton Cauthorne followed Green in December.
The other remaining council member, Glenn Cantrell, suggested four other candidates in a Jan. 12 letter to the court: former mayor/town manager George Dean, former council member Jim Pelfrey, town Fire Chief John Stallard and former town clerk Melissa Fleming. None of Cantrell’s recommendations had filed letters as of Wednesday.
Doris J. Mullins
Mullins is a Pound native, and she said she decided to seek appointment after coming to town council meetings in the past five months.
“I was shocked at what was happening,” Mullins said. “I guess it was when everyone was disagreeing that I decided to get involved. You just don’t get up and leave when everyone disagrees with you.”
Mullins said the town has suffered from a drop in the number of businesses and the lack of success by many new businesses.
“I just want to help Pound, to help save us I guess,” Mullins said. “I’m willing to work with anyone. We can disagree, but we need to make sure the town operates.”
Kensleigh Browning
Browning, also a Pound native, owns a boutique and salon in Pound, and her husband owns an outdoor business in the town.
“I was very hesitant at first to get involved,” Browning said of her decision to file for appointment, “but it got to the mindset that I have my success thanks to the town and I owe it to the citizens to do it.”
Browning said she also wants to see her children be able to grow up and live in Pound.
“I don’t want them to have to leave Pound,” Browning said. “I want them to have everything they need here.”
Kristin T. Foley
Foley, a sales supervisor with Crutchfield Corp. in Wise, moved to Pound about five years ago.
“I have a friend who ran for Norton City Council and we talked about getting involved in our communities,” Foley said. “We both went to UVA Wise and we talked about how so many of our friends were leaving the area.”
Foley said those conversations and watching Pound’s government helped her to decide to cast her name in the appointment process.
“Who knows better what they want to see the area become in the next 20 years than the people who’ll be here 20 years from now?” Foley said. “Just being a voter isn’t enough. You need to come to meetings and to get involved. The man sitting in the White House doesn’t affect my daily life, but the people on council do.”
Bethany Miller
Miller, also an employee at Crutchfield, moved to Pound in the spring of 2020.
“I feel I can offer fresh ideas and insight that this town so desperately needs,” Miller wrote.