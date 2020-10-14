CHURCH HILL — There are four candidates seeking three available Church Hill alderman seats in the Nov. 3 city election, including two incumbents, Tom Kern and James Grigsby; one former alderman, Gregory “Buck” Tipton; and one newcomer to local politics, Kathy Christian.
To better familiarize the community with the candidates, the Times News asked each candidate to submit responses to the same five questions.
What made you decide to seek this office?
Tipton: I decided to run for alderman because I wanted to do community service work for the city in which I live.
Christian: I want to be a part of making decisions that benefit the citizens of Church Hill. I want to see Church Hill grow and new jobs created thus creating additional revenue. I want to see our tax dollars used wisely and well.
Kern: To continue efforts of improving community outreach and progress.
Grigsby: I have served 8 years as a member of the Church Hill BMA. I began this to help my fellow citizens and the community in which we live. I enjoy being a member of this community and I feel that I have done this best I could and tried to make wise decisions when it comes to matters of the City. I feel this City has done well on my time on the board and it is direct reflection between the services provided by the City of Church Hill and the outstanding citizens of which we serve.
What is your educational and employment background, as well as any previous experience in political office, and other qualifications or experience that might serve you well in this office?
Tipton: I worked at Eastman Chemical Company for 42 years and retired in March 2016. I have lived in Church Hill for the last 39 years. My previous experiences include serving on the City Planning Committee, Recreations Committee, Personnel Committee and Vice Mayor.
Christian: I graduated from Church Hill High School and Bristol College. Although I do not have any political experience. I have been Executive Director of 2 non profits and have been in several management positions over the years. I know how to prioritize. I am a problem solver. I am experienced in budgeting. I have been told I am also an exceptional communicator with the ability to both listen and relay the information as needed. These are all strengths that I want to use to benefit the people of Church Hill.
Kern: Retirement from building supply industry.
Grigsby: I graduated from Nickelsville, Va. High School and went on to work 32 years at Tennessee Eastman before retirement. Since retirement I kept busy by working part-time at both Lexus of Kingsport, and Holston Medical Group. If elected this will be my third term as a member of the Church Hill BMA. I am a member of the Recreation Board, planning board, and street and lights committee.
What are the most important issues facing Church Hill, and what would be your top priorities if elected?
Tipton: The most important issue is to work together with the BMA as an elected official for continued growth of the city. I will work hard to ensure we get good value for our tax dollars, provide a safe place to work, live, and grow the city as the economy permits.
Christian: The most important thing on everyone's mind right now is Covid-19. Our numbers have been low so let's work on keeping them that way. The other thing is always taxes and keeping them down. How do we do all that needs to be done and keep taxes from raising? How do we keep our police, firefighters and first responders equipped and strong? How do we keep our roads in good shape? How do we keep our city clean and running smoothly? I believe it is by being a good steward of what monies we have. Cut waste and use what resources we have to the best of our abilities. I want to see Church Hill city government have a reputation of always operating with honesty, integrity and with what is in the best interests of our residents.
Kern: Economic growth.
Grigsby: Church Hill is blessed to be financially sound. This comes from good management from the BMA and the department heads of the City making good use of taxpayer dollars. I would like to see the level of service provided by the City, to its citizens to remain satisfactory. As with anything there is room for improvement, but I feel that employees being happy in their jobs and having good equipment to work with will lead to quality service to the Citizens.
What would you like to accomplish on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen over the next four years?
Tipton: To ensure the development of our parks and to encourage small businesses.
Christian: As I stated above I want to see growth. I want to see new jobs and new businesses such as the new Urgent care that recently opened. I want to celebrate small locally owned businesses. I want to see our children be able to stay in Church Hill after they get out of school because they have job options. I want to draw new families into our community as well.
Kern: Continuation of recreational expansion for increased family activities and maintain community growth.
Grigsby: I would like to see more businesses come to our City. I would gladly welcome restaurants or retail business such as a hardware store for example. I would also like to see our new city park begin construction. Our children are our future and this would be a great addition to the community.
Are you the best candidate for this office, and if so, why?
Tipton: Yes, based on my past experiences serving the City of Church Hill, I think I have the knowledge to serve as alderman.
Christian: Yes I am. I love my community. I am proud to be part of Church Hill. I absolutely have the experience needed to help make decisions for my neighbors and their families. I am not just committed to my community but dedicated to seeing Church Hill thrive and be the best the Tricities has to offer.
Kern: Yes as I currently have a progressive vision for attracting business/activities for the opportunistic City of Church Hill.
Grigsby: I believe I am a great candidate for the position of Alderman for the City of Church Hill. I have 8 years of experience on the board. I will do my best and try to make good decisions. I have lived in the community for 40 years and I know many people that live here and I feel I am a person the citizens would not hesitate to contact if they had a complaint or concern. I would also like to thank the employees of the City of Church Hill, along with the Mayor and other Board Members past and present that have made my position as Alderman enjoyable. It has and hopefully will be again my pleasure to serve the Citizens of this fine City.