ROGERSVILLE — Isaiah 117 House, a nonprofit that offers homes to children awaiting placement in foster care, is launching a campaign in Hawkins County.
The organization’s goal is to give those children a safe place to stay where they receive physical and emotional support.
At the moment, children who are removed from a home must wait at children’s services, but Isaiah 117 House works to place them in the home of a volunteer instead.
Isaiah 117 House will host a community-wide kickoff at Rogersville Middle School on May 22 at 3 p.m.
“This is a great opportunity to learn more about Isaiah 117 House and how to partner with us in making a transformational impact in the lives of children in Hawkins and Hancock counties,” said Ronda Paulson, the founder and executive director of the organization. “We encourage everyone — whether you are simply curious about our services or if you know you are ready to make a commitment and get involved — to join us as we take this exciting next step in Hawkins County.”
Paulson will give a presentation at the event. Residents can also learn more about the organization’s awareness campaign.
Isaiah House currently has locations in Tennessee, Indiana, Georgia, Florida, Texas and Virginia.
Anyone who is interested in supporting, volunteering or partnering with Isaiah 117 House should plan to attend the kickoff.