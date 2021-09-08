KINGSPORT — Two motorists were transported to the hospital following a serious collision on Fort Henry Drive Wednesday afternoon.
According to a news release from the Kingsport Police Department, patrol officers responded to the crash at the Randolph Street intersection near Fort Patrick Henry Dam at approximately 4 p.m.
Due to the serious nature of the incident, the KPD Traffic Unit was called to investigate. The KPD's findings thus far are as follows:
A red 2006 Jeep Wrangler sport utility vehicle, driven and solely occupied by Justin T. Wilcox, 42, Kingsport, was southbound on Fort Henry Drive. Meanwhile, a green Mazda B2300 pickup, driven and solely occupied by Ronald Z. Bennett, 36, Kingsport, was northbound on Fort Henry Drive. For reasons still under investigation, the Mazda veered across the center lane and struck the Jeep in the driver’s side.
Wilcox sustained suspected minor injuries; however, Bennett sustained suspected major injuries. Both men were transported by Sullivan County EMS to local hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not known as of late Wednesday.
Bennett’s driver license is currently revoked, the KPD noted.
Traffic was extremely congested in the area for an extended period of time as first responders worked to treat and transport the injured, investigate the crash, and clear the involved vehicles and associated debris.
The incident remains under investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit. As such, no additional details are available, the release states.