ABINGDON — A former Wise County man will spend 35 years in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking.
Daniel Eugene Rowland, 46, of Andrews, North Carolina, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Abingdon on Thursday on eight counts, including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent of 500 grams or more of meth and possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime, according to Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh.
According to court records, Rowland organized a conspiracy between July 2019 and December 2020 to bring methamphetamine from Atlanta for sale in Lee and Wise counties. That conspiracy involved purchases of several kilograms at $12,000 to $14,000 per kilogram from co-defendants Eric Matthew Glass and Justin Shane Cress.
When police arrested Rowland, Kavanaugh said, Rowland possessed almost a kilogram of methamphetamine, a pistol and ammunition, digital scales and $32,500 in cash.
Kavanaugh said Rowland’s co-conspirators — Glass, Cress, Cory Austin Hamilton, Jonathan Adam Rollins and Jessica Ann Robey — all have been sentenced to terms ranging from 11 1/5 to 19 years in federal prison.
“This defendant, and the other conspirators, trafficked multiple pounds of methamphetamine into Virginia, preying on the addiction of others for their own financial benefit,” said Kavanaugh. “Today’s sentence should serve as an example that here in the Western District of Virginia we take drug trafficking seriously and will pursue justice appropriately.”