GATE CITY — A former Twin Springs High School coach was sentenced to 17 years in prison for charges stemming from a 2021 incident in the school’s girls locker room.
Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore said Monday that James E. “Jimbo” Stidham, 66, Dungannon, was sentenced Friday in Circuit Court to 17 years in prison with eight years suspended and five years’ supervised probation.
Stidham will also have to register as a sex offender.
Stidham pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one felony count of indecent liberties with a child, four felony counts of sexual offense with a minor by computer and one misdemeanor count each of simulated masturbation and indecent exposure.
According to court records, prosecutors claimed that Stidham exposed himself to a 13-year-old at a non-VHSL team practice at Twin Springs in June 2021. The child told a parent that Stidham tried to get the child to come into a locker room before performing a sex act. Stidham was an assistant/JV coach with the school’s softball program.
A Scott County Sheriff’s Office investigator was able to corroborate the child’s account by maintaining contact with Stidham through the child’s social media messaging account, Kilgore said. Continued contact with Stidham led to him sending requests for photos of the child and sending a photo of his genitals.
Deputies arrested Stidham after arranging a meeting where he thought he was picking up the child to go to a vacant house where he was the caretaker.
At the time of Stidham’s arrest, he had condoms, a firearm and a “specifically requested beverage,” Kilgore said.
“But for the courage of the victim to come forth and disclose Mr. Stidham’s acts to a parent, this prosecution would have never happened,” said Kilgore. “This child likely protected another child or children from also becoming victims of Mr. Stidham. Stidham, who was entrusted to coach children, had no prior record, expressed a tearful remorse for his actions and claimed to have a good reputation; however, as we often see in these types of crimes, the predator’s good name and supervisory role is their weapon against their victims and often prevents them from coming forward and being believed.”