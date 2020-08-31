ROGERSVILLE — Shawn Everette Hatchett, former Rogersville water superintendent, received a 12-year sentence Monday in connection with the theft of $338,929 from the Rogersville Water Department and $64,800 from the Hawkins County School System.
As part of a plea agreement, Hatchett will serve one year in jail and pay a total of $269,426 in restitution.
Judge John Dugger noted that when Hatchett is released from jail, a hearing will be scheduled in Hawkins County Criminal Court to determine how he will begin making court ordered restitution.
The recipients include the Rogersville Water Department for a total of $204,626 and another $64,800 to the Hawkins County School System.
An unspecified portion of the funds stolen from the water department have already been recouped from the city’s insurance provider. Dugger told Hatchett he can probably expect the city’s insurance provider to seek restitution as well.
terms of plea agreement
In exchange for multiple guilty pleas, Hatchett, 52, of Rogersville, was sentenced by Dugger to a total of 12 years, one of which must be served in jail and the remainder on probation.
Hatchett had two separate cases on the docket Monday, one for the water department thefts and one for collecting funds and falsifying reports for school water testing he didn’t perform.
In the first case, his plea agreement reduced the top charge of theft over $250,000, a Class A felony (15-25 years), to attempted theft over $250,000, which is a Class B felony (8-12 years).
He also pleaded to the original indictment charges of theft over $60,000 and official misconduct and received a total sentence of 10 years for the first case. He was also ordered to pay the water department $10,991 that wasn’t covered by the insurance provider for the thefts, as well as another $193,635 for unauthorized overtime payments.
In the second case, Hatchett was accused of collecting fees from the Hawkins County School System for water testing he didn’t conduct and falsifying the testing information.
He pleaded guilty to the original charges of theft over $60,000 and forgery over $60,000, but the 55 counts of violation of the Water Control Act were merged into one count. In the second case, Hatchett received two years consecutive to the first case for an overall sentence of 12 years. He was also ordered to pay the school system $64,800 in restitution.
Embezzlement dating to 2015
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation became involved in this case in July 2017 after Hatchett informed Rogersville water commissioners that $69,444 in cash was missing from a bank bag that was in his vehicle. Hatchett reportedly told commissioners he intended to deposit the funds in the bank but got sidetracked by a major leak and other ongoing projects.
According to a Tennessee Comptroller’s report released in April 2018, Hatchett had actually diverted cash collections totaling at least $338,929 by withholding money from deposits he was entrusted to deliver to the bank.
Hatchett also acquired funds illegally by a combination of unauthorized overtime payments and a scam similar to check kiting, except with water department cash deposits. The thefts dated back to 2015.
As a result of the thefts by Hatchett, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen dissolved the independent Rogersville Water Commission and transferred those duties to the BMA in order to maintain more oversight on the department.
Theft and forgery against the school system
In August 2018 Hatchett was named in a 57-count Hawkins County grand jury indictment related to water testing in the county school system.
Hatchett was contracted as a certified operator for the Hawkins County Board of Education and fraudulently claimed and received $64,800 in fees between April 8, 2011, and Dec. 12, 2017, authorities say.
Investigators found that Hatchett did not perform the work he was paid to do.
Hatchett documented that he performed the tests at the town of Rogersville’s sewer treatment plant laboratory.
Employees at the plant told Tennessee Comptroller investigators that samples from the schools had not been tested at their facility. Additionally, no logs, notes or records documenting that Hatchett had used the sewer treatment plant’s laboratory were found.
The Discharge Monitoring Reports that were falsified were compiled between 2011 and 2017 at Cherokee High School (14), Clinch School (13), Keplar Elementary (14) and Mooresburg Elementary (14).