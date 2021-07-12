WISE — A former Pound town employee could avoid prison time after pleading guilty to seven counts of embezzling public funds.
Tamari R. Hayes, 61, was granted deferred disposition on Monday by Circuit Court Judge John Kilgore under a new state sentencing law for first-time offenders. Each of the seven felony counts carry a maximum 20-year prison term, but Kilgore accepted an agreement between defense lawyer Richard Kennedy and special prosecutor Dan Fellhauer.
Hayes was indicted in April in the wake of a nine-month Virginia State Police investigation of the town’s finances. The charges cover a three-year period during which she was a cashier in Pound Town Hall and took $1,177.
Kennedy and Fellhauer told Kilgore that Hayes had paid restitution Monday, and Kilgore granted the disposition. Fellhauer said Hayes, under the new law, will effectively serve a year’s probation until July 12, 2022, per Kilgore’s order. If she successfully completes the probation, Fellhauer said, Hayes will not serve prison time for the charges.
Kilgore said there was no plea agreement between Hayes and the prosecution except to comply with the disposition terms.
Fellhauer, who is the interim Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney, is also the special prosecutor in a petition filed in December for the removal of Pound Mayor Stacey Carson. The case was originally set for an April 9 trial, but Fellhauer said that has been delayed because attorneys are still going through the evidence discovery process.
Hayes was one of 44 signers to the petition, which was not connected to her embezzlement charges.