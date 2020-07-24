WISE — A high school football coach fired in February by the Norton School Board is suing a local advocacy group and employee, a former student who made allegations against him in 2019 and a school system employee.
In the suit, filed Monday in Wise County and Norton Circuit Court by Bristol, Va., attorney Steven Minor, James Adams claims that Family Crisis Support Services, FCSS employee Angel Mefford, former student Taylor Collins and Norton Elementary and Middle School Principal Scott Addison conspired to defame Adams in 2019, beginning with a June 10 special called school board meeting.
Adams alleges that at the June 10 meeting Collins said falsely during public comment that Adams touched her bottom with his hand and that Addison had asked her on June 6 to attend the meeting. That request, Adams claims, was outside Addison’s “scope of employment” as a Norton school employee.
Addison should have known that Collins’ public statement was false based on school board records, the suit claims.
Collins told the Kingsport Times News in July 2019 she was one of the female students referenced in a 2018 Norton Police and Social Services investigation of Adams for allegations of sexual harassment and hitting one student on the rear with a rolled-up piece of paper. Adams was not charged after that investigation. Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III was paraphrased in the report as saying that the statute of limitations had expired and that the incident would have been a civil matter at that point.
In addition to the investigation of the 2018 Collins incident, Adams had been placed on an “improvement plan” in October 2016 for how Adams would speak to female students at John I. Burton High School, the suit states.
Adams was also the subject of a 2017 anonymous complaint made to the Virginia Board of Education, the suit claims, and Norton School Superintendent Gina Wohlford and then-Burton High Principal Aaron Williams replied to the state board they had “no information about misconduct or complaints” since the 2016 improvement plan.
The suit claims that, after a school board vote on June 10 to renew Adams’ coaching contract, an online petition claiming that Adams had “groped” Collins and a “public relations campaign” by Collins, Mefford and FCSS preceded a June 21 school board decision to hire Timothy Longo, an investigator from the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.
Collins later told Longo during a June 25, 2019 interview, the suit claims, that her statement was not true and that “it was brought to (Collins’) attention that it was a rolled up piece of paper” and not Adams’ hand.
The “campaign,” the suit claims, included a blog post and alleged statements from Mefford that Collins had “endured touching” by Adams and that he had been “get[ting] away with this behavior for 25+ years.”
Mefford stated on June 20, 2019 that the school board and Virginia State Police had begun investigations, Adams alleges in the suit, and that he never was the subject of a criminal case or contact by law enforcement.
Adams was suspended as a coach and teacher on June 26, 2019 by Wohlford.
Norton Police Chief James Lane on July 1, 2019, told the Times News that a separate allegation of misconduct by Adams had been referred to the State Police, and a VSP spokesperson subsequently confirmed that there was an ongoing investigation in July of that allegation.
VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller said Friday that the agency is waiting for a decision from Commonwealth’s Attorney Slemp on the investigation.
Adams claims that school board attorney Rodney Young, during what was a closed board meeting on July 21, 2019, “acknowledged” Collins’ June 10 statement was false and had been retracted. Adams later was terminated, an action appealed until the board and attorneys for Adams and the school system met behind closed doors for nine hours on Feb. 7, 2020 and voted to reject his appeal and fire him.
The suit claims that Collins, Mefford, Addison and FCSS conspired to defame Adams and interfere with his teaching and coaching contracts. Adams seeks $300,000 total from the defendants for compensatory damages and $100,000 total in punitive damages for “willful and malicious conduct.”
Marty Adkins, FCCS’s registered agent and corporate attorney, said Friday that the agency will be working with its insurer to select counsel for the lawsuit.
“We were surprised by the suit and allegations,” Adkins said. “Family Crisis Support Services certainly asserts that they didn’t act against Mr. Adams but provided support to the community. They didn’t do anything against Mr. Adams or commit any conspiracy against him. It doesn’t state how FCSS conspired with anybody.”
Adkins said he looked forward to the discovery phase of the lawsuit.