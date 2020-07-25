ABINGDON — A former Norton doctor who pleaded guilty in December to illegally prescribing opioids will serve nine years in federal prison.
Raymond Michael Moore, 62, Wise, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to 108 months on 14 federal charges including illegally prescribing pain pills, obtaining drugs by fraud, health care fraud, making a false statement to law enforcement, and failing to maintain required records.
The charges stemmed from a series of incidents from May to June 2019. Investigators found that Moore had prescribed illegally more than 52,000 oxycodone, hydrocodone and benzodiazepine pills through his Norton medical practice by the time he was arrested in July 2019. Prosecutors said he prescribed Schedule II and Schedule IV drugs to others so they could return them to Moore for his personal use.
Investigators found filled prescriptions for controlled substances that Moore had written to patients. When questioned about the controlled substances, Moore initially told law enforcement that patients surrendered the prescriptions to him for destruction.
After additional controlled substances issued in patients’ names were recovered from his home, according to prosecutors, Moore later admitted that he took the prescriptions back from patients for his own use. Moore failed to maintain required records concerning the controlled substances found in his home and residence.
As part of his plea agreement with prosecutors, Moore surrendered his medical license, paid more than $50,000 in restitution to Virginia Medicaid and forfeited more than $100,000 to authorities.