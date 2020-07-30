MOUNT CARMEL – Former Mount Carmel mayor Chris Jones was back in jail for the fourth time this year on Thursday after being served with a sealed Hawkins County Grand Jury indictment for one count of felony official misconduct.
The charge stems from an allegation that in June while he was still mayor of Mount Carmel Jones used a city seal on a phony eviction notice that was then served on his girlfriend by his landlord, former alderman Carl Wolfe.
Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Times News Thursday that a special grand jury was paneled Wednesday to hear allegations against Jones, and returned the felony official misconduct indictment, which was served Thursday afternoon.
Armstrong said Wolfe, who cooperated with authorities for the outset of the investigation, will not be charged.
Wolfe, who along with Jones resigned from the BMA when these allegations came to light, claimed he didn't notice the city seal was on the eviction notice. Armstrong said he couldn't prove Wolfe had knowledge that the seal had been placed on the phony document.
The history of this case
Jones, 49, was arrested the night of May 28 and charged with domestic assault after he allegedly pushed down his girlfriend Amber Page Hale, 31, during an argument over his TV being removed from his room.
He is scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Sessions Court Aug. 24 on that charge.
A condition of Jones' bond on that charge was that he have no contact with Hale, whose legal address is the house on Hemlock Street in Mount Carmel that Jones rents from Wolfe. As a result, Jones was effectively homeless.
City attorney John Pevy, who also serves as the city's ethics officer, filed a writ of ouster in Hawkins County Circuit Court on June 10 for the purpose of commencing with ouster proceedings against Jones and Wolfe on the grounds of official misconduct.
"Jones requested the town's official seal"
The writ of ouster alleges Jones and Wolfe allegedly cooked up a bogus eviction notice scheme to get Hale out of his house so that he could return home.
Jones allegedly drafted a fake three-day eviction notice on June 3 titled “Notice to Vacate” on his desk computer at City Hall.
“In the presence of Mount Carmel police officers, Jones stated that under the auspices of making the unlawful eviction document 'look more official' he would stamp it with the town of Mount Carmel official seal,” Pevy stated in the ouster notice. “Jones requested the town's official seal from the Mount Carmel Court Clerk without informing her of the use for which it was to be utilized, and he was provided with the seal owing to his position as the mayor of Mount Carmel.”
Jones then allegedly placed the city seal on the fake notice in the presence of police, the city manager, and Wolfe. Wolfe then allegedly signed the bogus notice and posted it on the door of the house where Hale resides.
“At some point thereafter Amber Hale discovered the unlawful eviction notice which had been posted to her door and which bore the town's official seal,” Pevy further states. “At no point were either Jones or Wolfe in their official capacity as members of the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen, authorized to carry out eviction proceedings, nor to emboss personal documents with the town's official seal.”
A long list of pending legal problems
Armstrong is already prosecuting Jones on the domestic assault, as well as an unrelated charge of theft over $250,000. Armstrong also agreed to join Pevy's ouster action against Jones and Wolfe.
This writ of ouster adds to a growing list of legal problems for Jones, who in early June was indicted in Sullivan County on charges of felony criminal simulation and two counts of criminal impersonation.
He was accused of using a Mount Carmel police badge in an attempt to view Walmart surveillance video on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 on the pretense of a stolen van investigation.
Jones also has a charge of theft over $250,000 pending in Hawkins County Circuit Court stemming from allegations he embezzled $394,000 from his grandmother’s estate shortly before she died in 2016.
He was scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Criminal Court Wednesday on that charge, but the appearance was postponed.
There is a 2019 Hawkins County Chancery Court judgment against him in the amount of $571,000 stemming from a civil lawsuit filed by his mother and two uncles related to that same embezzlement allegation.