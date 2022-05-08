KINGSPORT — A former Mount Carmel mayor will face failure to appear charges stemming from a 2020 case in which he was accused of impersonating a police officer.
On Sunday, a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Kingsport noticed that a black Ford F-150 had an expired tag.
The officer followed the truck to a rest stop and spoke with the driver, Chris Jones, 50, according to SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt. The deputy determined the tag was actually registered to a white Ford F-150 and that Jones didn’t have insurance, Seabolt said.
Jones served as mayor of Mount Carmel from Nov. 2016 until June 2020, when he resigned under pressure. He is also a former Mount Carmel police officer but was removed from the force in 2013.
The deputy found that Jones had warrants for failure to appear on charges from a 2020 case in which Jones was arrested for impersonating a police officer.
According to Matt Darby with the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office, Jones visited a Kingsport Walmart on Jan. 31, 2020, and introduced himself as a police officer. Jones showed his old Mount Carmel police badge and asked to view surveillance footage.
In May 2020, a grand jury indicted Jones on the charges of criminal simulation and two counts of criminal impersonation.
Jones was arrested and charged with failure to appear in connection with the 2020 case as well as compliance with financial responsibility law, unlawful removal and/or use of registration decal or plate and expired registration.
Jones is scheduled to appear in the Kingsport General Sessions Court on the motor vehicle charges on May 12.