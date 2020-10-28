JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Big Stone Gap native and 1993 Miss America Leanza Cornett has died after a brain injury.
Cornett, 49, had been in a Jacksonville area hospital since Oct. 12 after a fall and resulting brain injury, according to posts on the Facebook page, Leanza Cornett’s Circle of Love (www.facebook.com/search/top?q=leanza cornett's circle of love), where her death was first announced on Wednesday.
Cornett, born in Big Stone Gap, grew up in Florida and became Miss Florida before winning the Miss America title. After her reign, she was known locally for visiting her parents, who were teachers in Wise County, and visiting children in her mother’s classes at Appalachia Elementary School.
Cornett established a television and movie career after her reign as Miss America, appearing in Disney Company productions, hosting “Entertainment Tonight” and appearing on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and other television programs.
Cornett had two sons, Kai, 18, and Avery, 16.