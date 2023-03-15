WISE — Former Mountain Empire Community College vice president Vickie Ratliff has become the 31st recipient of the William P. Kanto Memorial Award
Ratliff, who retired two years ago as the college’s vice president academic affairs and workforce solutions, was honored at the 39th annual Forum on Education held at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Thursday.
The Kanto Award recognizes a local citizen leader who has advanced the cause of education in Wise County. Its namesake, William P. Kanto Sr., played a vital role in education in the region.
“We are pleased to recognize an academic leader who has had an immeasurable impact on Mountain Empire Community College and education in Wise County and Norton,” said Dr. William J. “Bill” Kanto Jr. who presented the award.
“She has been a true servant leader who has passionately and tirelessly advocated for students of every age to have the opportunity to be successful by creating many pathways for them to follow in pursuing their educational goals.”
Ratliff, an MECC alumna, has continued work in higher education since her retirement, said Kanto. She has helped MECC with grant administration, served UVA Wise as project lead for Opportunity Appalachia and served as an interim dean of health programs at Virginia Highlands Community College.
Ratliff and her husband established the Donald and Victoria Ratliff Scholarship in 2010 to assist MECC students enrolled in business and information technology curricula.
She holds a Ph.D. in education from Liberty University, an M.B.A. from Morehead State University, a bachelor’s in business administration from Tusculum University and an associate’s degree from MECC.
Kanto, whose father was a charter member of the state community college board and worked with then-Gov. Linwood Holton to establish MECC, said he treasured that connection with Ratliff’s receipt of the award.
“I have been blessed for years not only with my family but the jobs I have had, and education is at the center of that,” Ratliff said. “I am not worthy of this award. Those of you in the classroom every day, and particularly those working with K-12, deserve the award. You make the foundations and we just take it from there. And it is not always easy whether you are in higher ed or K-12. We do it because we love education, and we love our students, and love this region. If we didn’t, we wouldn’t be doing what we are doing. I thank you. This is an honor I will always treasure.”
More than 100 regional educators attended the annual Forum on Education at UVA Wise’s David J. Prior Convocation Center, including UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry, MECC President Kristen Westover, Norton City Schools Superintendent Gina Wohlford and Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth.
Virginia interim Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera delivered the keynote speech via Zoom.