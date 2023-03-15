Kanto Award - Vicki Ratliff

WISE — Former Mountain Empire Community College vice president Vickie Ratliff has become the 31st recipient of the William P. Kanto Memorial Award

Ratliff, who retired two years ago as the college’s vice president academic affairs and workforce solutions, was honored at the 39th annual Forum on Education held at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Thursday.

