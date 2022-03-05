WISE — One new appointee to the Pound Town Council will not be taking office.
Newly appointed council members Doris Mullins and Kensleigh Browning took their oaths of office on Friday at the Wise County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, but former mayor and town manager George Dean filed a letter with Circuit Court saying he did not want the seat.
Dean’s refusal does not affect the council’s ability to field a quorum — the first time the panel will be able to vote and do town business since Danny Stanley and Clifton Cauthorne resigned their seats in December.
Council member Marley Green resigned in August, before the council found itself without a quorum near the end of 2021.
Dean, in his letter dated and filed on Friday, said he was “surprised” despite knowing that council member Glenn Cantrell had filed a letter recommending him and three others for appointment to three open seats.
Dean said he also knew that Stanley had advised 30th Judicial Circuit judges that he would probably not accept appointment to the council. He also said he had written substitute Circuit Court Judge Malfourd Trumbo recommending that former council member James Pelfrey be appointed.
Trumbo in 2021 was appointed to hear a civil suit contesting the appointment of Susan Downs-Freeman to the council on a tie vote broken by Mayor Stacey Carson in March of that year. Trumbo ruled against Downs-Freeman’s appointment, claiming that Carson exceeded her authority under the town charter and state law to vote on appointments to fill elected office.
Trumbo’s appointment came after the 30th Circuit’s four judges recused themselves for unspecified potential conflicts of interest. Trumbo did not rule on a replacement for Downs-Freeman, who replaced Phil Cantrell Jr., who resigned the previous February.
Current Council member Leabern Kennedy was unopposed in a November special election to fill Cantrell’s seat
Pelfrey later was appointed by a meeting of a council minority — Stanley and Cantrell — in September. Pelfrey’s appointment was vacated last fall by Circuit Court Judge John Kilgore.
Citing his term as mayor and town manager before Carson won election as mayor in 2020, Dean said he “was well aware of all the issues Pound faced and I and Council had the Town on a positive road to recovery.”
In May 2021, the Virginia attorney general sent a representative to tell the council that it could either surrender its water and sewer system or face prosecution and millions of dollars in fines for failure to comply with state orders to fix the utilities. The noncompliance cited by the attorney general’s office included a period of years during Dean’s terms as mayor and town manager.
“I am extremely disappointed in the Town’s direction since 1 July 2020,” Dean wrote. “I signed the petition to recall Mayor Stacy (sic) Carson and have not changed my mind. I therefore respectfully decline the appointment to council.”
Dean is not the only person recommended by Cantrell for the council who signed the December mayoral removal petition. Pelfrey and town volunteer Fire Chief John Stallard also signed the document, as did Cantrell.
Cantrell’s fourth recommendation, furloughed town clerk Melissa Fleming, did not sign the removal petition.
The 30th Circuit panel had not filed a new appointment order by close of business on Friday.