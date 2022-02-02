KINGSPORT — A former Kingsport police officer turned herself in at the Sullivan County Jail Tuesday after she was indicted by a grand jury on two charges of simple assault.
Laiken Whitlock, 30, was booked into the jail on a $3,500 bond. She bonded out just hours later.
The arrest occurred after a three-month inquiry by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to the TBI, authorities were alerted to an allegation of assault at the Kingsport City Jail in October, and 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubas asked for an investigation.
During the probe, agents found that on Sept. 28, 2021, Whitlock placed a handcuffed woman in a cell when the woman spat on her. TBI agents said Whitlock responded by striking the woman twice.
Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Whitlock resigned from the department on Oct. 29, 2021.
He said when the KPD became aware of the incident, it immediately placed her on administrative leave. The district attorney general’s office was then notified, he said.
During the TBI investigation, the KPD also conducted an internal review. Whitlock decided to resign before the completion of the internal affairs report, Patton said.
She had been employed by the police department since Jan. 17, 2018.
A Sullivan County grand jury returned the indictments against Whitlock on Jan. 5.