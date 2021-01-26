ABINGDON — A former Bristol Virginia Utilities executive and her husband were sentenced to federal prison for what prosecutors say was an attempt to fake an alcohol problem to shorten her sentence on a previous conviction.
Stacey Pomrenke, 48, and Kurt Pomrenke, 67, both of Abingdon, were sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, two months after they pleaded guilty in November to fraud charges.
Stacey Pomrenke earlier had been convicted in 2016 of 14 counts including conspiracy to commit tax fraud, making false statements to the Internal Revenue Service, extortion, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a federal investigation of her as BVU’s chief financial officer
Prosecutors accused the couple of trying to get Stacey Pomrenke enrolled in a drug treatment program when she reported to the Alderson, West Virginia, federal prison in September 2016. According to court documents, she had told probation officers twice before she reported to prison that she did not have a drinking problem.
Before Pomrenke reported for her sentence on the BVU charges, court documents stated, the couple consulted with RDAP Law Consultants LLC to convince federal Bureau of Prisons officials that she did have a drinking problem. She was put into a treatment program at Alderson, resulting in a seven-month shortening of a 34-month prison sentence.
On Tuesday, Stacey Pomrenke was sentenced to 30 more months and fined $10,000 for one count of conspiring to defraud the United States while on pre-trial release
Kurt Pomrenke, who had been convicted in 2017 for sharing prosecution evidence against his wife and lost his state Juvenile and Domestic Relations judgeship, received a sentence of 12 months and one day Tuesday and a $5,000 fine for one count of conspiring to defraud the U.S.
“Instead of simply accepting and serving her original prison sentence, Stacey Pomrenke, with the assistance of her husband, carried out an additional fraud scheme to exploit a drug treatment program to shorten her sentence,” acting Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said Tuesday. “We hope today’s sentences will serve as a deterrence to others and greatly appreciate the hard work of the FBI and IRS-CI to again bring the Pomrenkes to justice.”