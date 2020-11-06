ABINGDON — A former Bristol Virginia Utilities executive who was convicted in 2016 of multiple fraud and other charges after a federal investigation of the company found herself and her husband pleading guilty to another fraud charge of faking an alcohol problem.
Stacey Pomrenke, 48, and husband Kurt Pomrenke, 67, both of Abingdon, waived indictment and pleaded guilty in Abingdon U.S. District Court Friday to one count of conspiring to defraud the United States, according to acting Western District U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar.
In 2016, Stacey Pomrenke, the former BVU chief financial officer, was convicted on 14 counts including conspiracy to commit tax fraud, making false statements to the Internal Revenue Service, extortion, wire fraud ,and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She served 27 months of a 34-month federal prison sentence and was released early after completing a residential drug abuse program in the Alderson, West Virginia, federal women’s prison.
Bubar said that the Pomrenkes paid $7,500 to Tony Pham a.k.a. Anh Nguyen, the operator of RDAP Law Consultants LLC, to help Stacey Pomrenke fake an alcohol problem before she reported to prison in the fall of 2016, despite statements to federal officials that she only drank one or two glasses of wine a week. That effort, Bubar said, involved Nguyen advising her and her husband by phone and email on developing a false story of alcohol abuse and treatment need.
Nguyen coached Stacey Pomrenke on what withdrawal symptoms to show when she reported to Alderson, Bubar said, and she reported at the prison intoxicated and claiming she had been drinking a bottle of wine daily since 2008.
Bubar said Nguyen also advised Stacey Pomrenke to lie to her doctor that she had started drinking as much as three glasses of wine a night so that he would prescribe Ativan for withdrawal symptoms once she reported to prison.
Kurt Pomrenke was convicted in 2017 for sharing prosecution evidence against his wife. A state judicial review panel also stripped him of his state juvenile and domestic relations judgeship after federal prosecutors found he tried to influence prosecution witnesses against his wife. He later had his law license suspended for nine months.
Once Stacey Pomrenke was admitted to the Alderson drug abuse program, Bubar said, Kurt Pomrenke agreed to talk to potential clients of RDP Law Consultants about the firm’s help with his wife’s case.
“Residential Drug Abuse Programs are impactful programs designed to aid inmates dealing with actual, documented addiction disorders,” Bubar said Friday. “These programs are not a means to simply shorten the sentences of defendants looking to get out of jail early. I am thankful to the FBI and IRS-CI for bringing these defendants to justice and working to maintain the important mission of the RDAP programs in our federal penitentiaries.”