NORTON — The George Washington and Jefferson National Forest will begin conducting prescribed burns starting in February in the Clinch Ranger District and Mount Rogers National Recreation Area.
The burns are done to reduce forest fuels, improve conditions of wildlife habitat, restore characteristics of a fire-adapted ecosystem and better protect communities. Fire managers plan to burn up to 8,779 acres this spring. Safety is the Forest Service’s top priority, and fire managers will conduct prescribed burns only under appropriate weather conditions.
Planned burns will be scheduled in the following locations:
• Dickenson County, Va.: The 4.2-acre Maynard burn unit is located 1 mile northeast of Blowing Rock, Va., 1.3 miles north of Skeetrock, Va., and 6.2 miles northeast of Clintwood, Va.
• Scott County, Va.: The 8.5-acre Glades burn unit is located 1.8 miles northwest of the Bark Camp Lake Recreation Area, 4.8 miles southwest of Tacoma, Va., and 5.9 miles northwest of Dungannon, Va. Forest Road 291 may be closed during burn operations.
• Wise County, Va. and Letcher County, Ky.: The 5,033-acre North Fork Pound burn unit is located 2 miles west/northwest of Pound, Va., and 3.2 miles south of Jenkins, Ky.
• Wise County, Va.: The 100-acre High Butte burn unit is located 2 miles south of Exeter, Va., 2.8 miles southeast of Keokee, Va., and 4.75 miles west of Big Stone Gap, Va.
• Wise County, Va.: The 12.3-acre Stidham Ridge burn unit is located 3.2 miles northeast of the High Knob Tower, 3.2 miles southwest of Tacoma, Va., and 3.9 miles southeast of Norton, Va.
• Washington County, Va.: The 5.2-acre Whitetop South burn unit is located 1.5 miles southeast of Big Hill, Va., 2.4 miles south/southeast of Konnarock, Va., and 5.6 miles east/northeast of Taylors Valley, Va.
For public safety, forest visitors and recreationists are asked to be aware of fire crews and vehicles in these areas.
Please take caution as roads and trails may be used as control lines for the burn and could be temporarily impacted by low- intensity fire and smoke.
Trails may be closed for a short duration during the burn for public safety.
For information on the prescribed burn program, contact the Clinch Ranger District office at (276) 679-8370 or the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at (276) 783-5196.