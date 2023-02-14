Local news logo

NORTON — The George Washington and Jefferson National Forest will begin conducting prescribed burns starting in February in the Clinch Ranger District and Mount Rogers National Recreation Area.

The burns are done to reduce forest fuels, improve conditions of wildlife habitat, restore characteristics of a fire-adapted ecosystem and better protect communities. Fire managers plan to burn up to 8,779 acres this spring. Safety is the Forest Service’s top priority, and fire managers will conduct prescribed burns only under appropriate weather conditions.

