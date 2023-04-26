NORTON — The George Washington and Jefferson National Forest’s Clinch Ranger District has opened several recreation sites.
The Cane Patch Campground in Wise County is closed to protect public safety. The wastewater system, electrical system, and entrance road were damaged during flooding in 2022, leaving the site temporarily inoperable.
The Cave Springs Campground in Lee County is also closed due to deferred maintenance of onsite facilities leading to safety concerns, and personnel shortages. The Forest Service is looking for a new partner to assist in the management of this site.
There are two other campgrounds available in the Clinch Ranger District at Bark Camp Lake and High Knob recreation areas. Other recreation sites, including hiking and biking trails, are open year-round. Other recreation sites on the Clinch Ranger District now open include:
• Birch Knob Observation Tower.
• Devils Fork Trailhead: Users are encouraged to park at Scott County’s Stony Creek Park; the access road is in poor shape and requires a high clearance vehicle.
• Guest River Gorge Trailhead.
• Hanging Rock Day Use Area.
• High Knob Observation Tower.
• High Knob Multi-Use Trailhead (accesses High Knob Loop Trail).
• Lake Keokee Day Use Area.
• Little Stony Trailhead (accesses High Knob Loop Trail).
• McGhee Creek Trailhead (accesses High Knob Loop Trail).
• Little Stony National Recreation Trail.
• North Fork of Pound Boat Launch.
• Phillips Creek Day Use Area (with limited maintenance).
For more information, call the Clinch Ranger District at 276-679-8370.