NORTON — The George Washington and Jefferson National Forest’s Clinch Ranger District has opened several recreation sites.

The Cane Patch Campground in Wise County is closed to protect public safety. The wastewater system, electrical system, and entrance road were damaged during flooding in 2022, leaving the site temporarily inoperable.

