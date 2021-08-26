KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Eastman Chemical Co. has landed on the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers for 2021.
Forbes is a global media company, focusing on investments, technology and other business topics. The list ranking was determined by an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 80,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the country. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,329 employer brands were ranked among the top employers. But it’s not the first time the Kingsport-based company has appeared on such a list.
“We’re honored to be included as a ‘Best-in-State Employer’ by Forbes for the third year in a row,” said Eastman Chairman and CEO Mark Costa. “It’s particularly heartening that our team members voted us here. I continue to be proud of the men and women of Eastman and how they come together to solve our most complex problems and inspire our most innovative ideas. For over 100 years, Eastman’s products have made life better for millions of people around the world, thanks to the talents of our results-driven team members.”
The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, a release from Eastman said. It noted that employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state that stood out either positively or negatively. The list is divided into 51 rankings — one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. The complete list and more information can be found at https://www.forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/2021/08/24/meet-americas-best-employers-by-state-2021/?sh=62b1b10a4974.
Eastman was founded in 1920 after Eastman Kodak founder George Eastman decided to create an independent supply of chemicals for his photographic processes. Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items used every day. The company is based in Kingsport and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.