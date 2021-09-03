By MARINA WATERS
DUFFIELD — Papa Joe Smiddy instilled a legacy of bluegrass, camaraderie and smiles that lives on in his honorary music festival at Natural Tunnel State Park.
The 18th annual Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival will be held at the Natural Tunnel State Park amphitheater on Sunday at 5 p.m. This year, the bluegrass and old-time music festival will be free of charge.
“Because the pandemic forced us to cancel last year’s event, we will not be charging admission to this year’s festival,” a press release for the event said. “That being said, you can still expect the same high-quality performances as in the past, food and craft vendors as well as a craft or activity for children of all ages.”
The festival honors the late Dr. Joseph C. “Papa Joe” Smiddy, who was a University of Virginia at Wise chancellor emeritus, a well-known educator, and lover of music. This year’s event will feature Tennessee Border, the Appalachian Trail Bluegrass Band and Dr. Joe Smiddy & Reedy Creek.
Tennessee Border performed earlier this summer in the Pickin’ in the Park Music in the Mountains series and was selected by the judges to perform at Sunday’s festival. The Appalachian Trail Bluegrass Band is a Kingsport-based group made up of Vickie Austin, Tommy Austin, Shane Austin, Glen Rose and Ashley Davis. And Dr. Joe Smiddy & Reedy Creek have played together for more than four decades with a variety of old-time music and original songs.
Festival-goers can make a donation to the Cove Ridge Foundation, but no payment will be expected. Proceeds from the festival go toward the Cove Ridge Foundation’s Papa Joe Smiddy Scholarship Fund. The Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival is an official event of Duffield Daze and is an affiliated site on the Crooked Road.
Food and craft vendors will also be on site. Sales will be cash only. Park staff will conduct a craft program for children of all ages.
For additional information, call the Cove Ridge Center at (276) 940-2674 or visit www.coveridge.com.