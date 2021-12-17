WEBER CITY — Almost 500 Scott County students are now sporting new pairs of socks and shoes thanks to the Scott County Rotary Club.
The club delivered shoes and socks to local schools in Scott County on Tuesday as part of the Rotary’s annual shoe drive, which is now in its 32nd year.
“I know there are people in our community who have suffered personal and financial hardships this past year,” said Madre Forsha, the chair of the club’s Shoe Fund Committee. “It is so heartwarming that our community still took the time to think about the needs of the children here in Scott County.”
Club members delivered 1,488 pairs of socks and 498 pairs of shoes. The shoe drive goal was $20,000. As of Dec. 13, the club had raised $31,632.
“With the generosity of our donors, we are providing almost 500 children and teenagers with new shoes,” Forsha said. “Even though most of our donations are local, we also had many donations from the surrounding counties in Tennessee and other states across the country. Each donation makes such a difference in meeting our yearly goal.”
Each year, club members join forces with local school officials to identify the needs of local students. From there, the shoes and socks are delivered to Scott County’s 15 schools.
This year’s drive efforts have ended, but the club is looking ahead. The Scott County Rotary Club will continue to accept donations for next year’s drive.