WISE — Wise County officials have discussed but taken no action in the past four years on an overhaul of the county courthouse and putting county offices in new quarters.
On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors heard an analysis of doing those two projects.
David Rose of advising firm Davenport Public Finance told board members what issues they should consider if they do decide to do one or both projects.
Against 19 other counties in Southwest and Central Virginia comparable in demographic, current debt, bond/credit rating, budget reserves and related factors, Wise County has the capacity to take on a capital project of the scope of the courthouse and county office projects, Rose told the board.
Rose said the courthouse overhaul would involve approximately $3 million in needed maintenance and repairs. Moving county administrative offices out of the courthouse into other facilities would cost an estimated $10 million.
Rose said the county’s scheduling of payments means approximately 60% of the county’s outstanding $56 million debt load will be paid down within 10 years. By 2040, that debt will be eliminated.
At the same time, Rose said, the county has maintained a $22.2 million fund reserve and is earning interest at a rate higher than the interest to fund debt for the courthouse and administrative office projects together.
Rose said he was not making a recommendation for or against doing the projects, but he said the county has seen its real estate tax rate rise nine cents in about 10 years. Compared to its peer counties, Wise County is in the median range of real estate tax rates and debt level of those counties.
If the board decided to raise the tax rate by the estimated 2.6 cents to fund the two projects, Rose said, that would keep the county’s share of debt payments per each budget dollar below the recommended 10-cent maximum for debt spending. The county budget now includes four cents per dollar for debt.
Wise County’s credit ratings from Moody’s Standard and Poor’s and Fitch are all in the A rating class, Rose said, giving the county a strong overall credit rating.
“Wise County has ample capacity to take on debt,” Rose said of needed capital projects.
The county has seen its real estate tax rate per $100 of value rise 9 cents in the past decade, Rose said. If the board decided to increase that tax rate to fund the two projects’ $13 million total cost, it would mean a rate increase of just under two cents.
As the debt paydown on the county’s school construction bonds increased in about four years, Rose said that would help bring the overall debt within accepted standards.
Scheduling the debt payoff for the proposed projects within 20 years instead of a more typical 30-year debt term would also save in overall interest costs, Rose added.
“We’re not kicking the can down the road,” Rose said of using a 20-year plan to finance the two projects.