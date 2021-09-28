Food City will hold a hiring event at all of its locations and its distribution center Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The company, which plans to hire 1,500 associates, says recent new store openings, store expansions and the continued growth of its GoCart curbside pickup service and its to-go meals have resulted in the creation of additional jobs.
The positions include both entry-level jobs and experienced, skilled positions, such as meat cutter, cake decorator, and retail management, as well as various warehousing/distribution positions, including truck drivers.
Interested candidates can apply online at FoodCity.com or visit any Food City store to complete an application.
