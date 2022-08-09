POUND — Wise County still is seeing fallout from July’s flash flooding, as a haven for flood-impacted Kentucky students and from new water system problems in Pound.
Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said on Monday that J.W. Adams Combined School near Pound has seen 12 new students enroll from neighboring Letcher County. He said the new students are from grades K-8, since Letcher’s Central High School appears to be on track to start classes in about a week.
More parents have called J.W. Adams to set up enrollment appointments in coming days, Goforth added.
“Those students will find a welcoming environment here,” Goforth said. “The staff at J.W. Adams absolutely do a good job and, if a student does enroll in our system, they typically stay.”
Bringing Kentucky students into the system will not cause any changes to county bus routes since the division already runs a bus route to the Kentucky state line, Goforth said.
On the utilities side, the Wise County Public Service Authority issued another boil warning notice on Monday for about 70 customers along the Indian Creek section of the county leading into Pound.
PSA Director Cody McElroy said crews completed repairs about a week ago from the July 28 flash flood, when a boil notice had been issued for the Bold Camp and Mill Creek areas in and around town. That warning was lifted on Wednesday.
Monday’s line break — at a previous line repair — appeared to have been caused from heavy waters in Indian Creek from the flash flood, McElroy said. The latest boil notice affects customers along U.S. Route 23 in the Indian Creek area along with Old Indian Creek Road, Curtiss Hill, Killen Hollow, Almond Road, Laurel Ridge, Viking Road and north along U.S. 23 to the Traveler’s Motel.
The boil notice means customers should bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before cooling and drinking. Bottled water for drinking is also recommended.
McElroy said he hoped to lift the boil notice by Thursday after two rounds of lab testing of water samples from the affected areas.
The estimated flood-related damage to PSA lines stands between $50,000 and $70,000, McElroy said. That, combined with county public property damage estimates, falls below the $142,000 minimum threshold for eligibility for aid from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s July 28 emergency declaration for Southwest Virginia flooding.