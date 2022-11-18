COEBURN — Three years ago, the Flatwoods Job Corps Center survived the Trump administration’s budget cutting block.
Two years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed Flatwoods’ ability to provide job training programs.
Today, Flatwoods is getting back into its mission and finding its construction trades programs are in high demand locally and in surrounding states.
During a tour on Thursday of the Flatwoods center’s pre-apprentice construction programs, vocational development specialist Jill Branham and liaison specialist Sara Ring both said Flatwoods and many other Job Corps facilities across the U.S. are training their students to enter construction trades with certifications or readiness to enter union apprentice training.
Flatwoods now offers pre- apprentice training in carpentry, cement masonry, electrical work, plumbing, painting and plastering, and center instructors agree that the construction industry’s demand for skilled workers is giving students the opportunity for good pay and benefits.
Branham said the Job Corps program, which falls under the U.S. Forest Service and Department of Agriculture, allows students ages 16-24 to enroll up to two years in a program that offers academic work leading to a GED for students who have not completed high school and then a year of job training and work-based experience.
Students can come from the surrounding community as day commuters or residential students, Branham said, and their time with the Job Corps includes basic health care, room and board and a stipend for basic living expenses.
The job training and professional certifications from a Job Corps enrollment are the focus of the program, though.
“The demand is unbelievable right now for construction workers,” said center carpentry instructor and union carpenter Paul Lampkin as he oversaw students handling renovation of the Flatwoods carpentry workshop and classroom. “I was in a union meeting last time and they said we’ve lost two generations of construction workers because the big push was go to college, go to college, and you come out right in debt.”
Lampkin, cement instructor Jesse Rea, electrical and plumbing instructors Tommy Castle and Larry Johnson and plastering instructor Randy Hill all said they want their graduates ready to become trades union apprentices or have certifications that will get them hired and making a good living.
Here, you go to one of our programs and you’re going to start out $65,000 a year with no debt and it’s all free,” said Lampkin of the carpentry program. “The apprenticeship, everything is free, your whole trip through it in four years.”
Hill said the demand for plasterers, painters and drywall installers is also high in the region.
“You can start around $17 to $19 an hour with raises at first,” said Hill. “Depending on the region, you can work up to $45 an hour and health insurance and benefits. We want people to know more about the trade.”
Rea said talk in the news about the need to repair and maintain national infrastructure often comes back to the need for skilled cement and concrete masons.
“Concrete’s a huge industry,” said Rea. “There’s a high demand because a lot of us are getting ready to retire, so we need these younger guys to step up. A lot of these kids, when they do work-based learning, they see how much money they can make if they enjoy being able to work. A little bit of sweat can make you a lot of money.”
A union apprentice concrete worker can start around $22 an hour — about 60-70% of what a journeyman can make after a four-year apprenticeship — but Rea said the salary and fringe benefits for a union concrete apprentice can equal as much as $54 an hour.
“$32 an hour for journeymen, and that’s probably going to go up because of inflation. An apprentice starts out about 60 to 75% of it, they’ll start out about $22 an hour but they’re actually making about $54 an hour because of our fringe benefits,” he said.
The center’s plumbing and electrical program is designed to get students needed national Home Building Institute electrical and ladder safety, forklift, rooftop solar and OSHA-10 construction safety certifications as well as training in electrical and plumbing installation.
“You can take that many certifications to the table and you’re probably going to get hired before the next guy,” said Castle. “OSHA-10 training can cost $200 to $300, and you get that all here for free.”
“Usually, the salary starting as a helper or a plumber starts out around $15-$20 an hour,” Johnson added. “I shoot them toward advanced training or an apprenticeship, and if you work 60 miles from your house, you get room and board.”
Castle said work-based experience in surrounding communities gives students extra opportunity to develop classroom trade skills.
“We go off-center and do all sorts of work for the community, especially the towns of Coeburn and Big Stone Gap and the Forest Service,” said Castle. “I took my students and the plumbing students and we did 2,600 hours in one year for the Forest Service for all areas and their offices. Any picnic shelters that need something electrical or plumbing, we do it.”
“I think the town managers and mayors saved this Job Corps because we did all of that,” Castle said of Flatwoods avoiding the 2019 budget cuts.
Federal COVID-19 restrictions limited how many students could be at Flatwoods, Ring said, but those restrictions are lifting and Flatwoods staff hope to increase enrollment from the current 63-student level to the center’s 105-student capacity.
Programs are not gender- limited, and Ring said Job Corps students can gain additional work-based experience doing trade and maintenance work for the Forest Service.
“Once they work and get 640 hours with the Forest Service, students can apply as a federal employee for jobs,” Ring said. “Especially with plumbing and electrical, the Forest Service really has a need in recreation keeping up everything. Those are good jobs with good benefits, and there’s a push for the Forest Service to hire Job Corps students.”