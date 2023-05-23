APPALACHIA — Wise County Sheriff’s investigators have charged five more people after a May 15 fight at a soccer match in Appalachia.
Sheriff’s Investigator Duane Phillips filed misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges May 17 against:
APPALACHIA — Wise County Sheriff’s investigators have charged five more people after a May 15 fight at a soccer match in Appalachia.
Sheriff’s Investigator Duane Phillips filed misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges May 17 against:
— John “Bryce” Guerrant, 21, Big Stone Gap;
— James Dale Lambert, 49, Clintwood;
— Michael Allen Steele, 45, Clintwood;
— Kevin E. Rose, 51, Clintwood; and
— Steva Michell Rose, 44, Clintwood.
Donald S. Guerrant, 24, Wise, was charged May 16 with misdemeanor assault and battery after he allegedly pushed a group of men into benches at the former Appalachia High School stadium home stands during a boys’ soccer match between Wise County’s Union High School and Dickenson County’s Ridgeview High School.
John Guerrant is Donald’s brother, according to the criminal complaints.
All six allegedly participated in a brawl in the stands after what Phillips said was an exchange of words between fans of Union and Ridgeview’s soccer teams. The match had reached a shootout stage after remaining scoreless into overtime, Phillips said, and Ridgeview fans apparently laughed after a Union player missed a warmup kick.
An unspecified person apparently told Ridgeview fans to “stop being redneck and laughing at their kids,” Phillips stated, and another Ridgeview fan apparently said they were laughing at the Ridgeview coach.
John Guerrant allegedly “ended up engaging in a physical altercation” with Lambert and Steele, Phillips said, and the fight expanded to Kevin Rose and his wife Steva Rose.
Phillips said several bystanders and suspects were injured during the fight. Sheriff’s Capt. Charles Sanders said five people were take to area hospitals with injuries after the fight, while an unknown number went to hospitals via private vehicles.
Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth and Dickenson County Superintendent Haydee Robinson each said May 17 that their divisions could sanction fans found to be involved in the fight.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.