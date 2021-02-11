ABINGDON — Five inmates at the Lee County federal prison face charges in connection with the alleged attempted murder of an inmate.
Acting Western District U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar said on Thursday that five Lee prison inmates were indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, each on one count of conspiracy to commit premeditated murder and attempted murder.
Bubar said the incident happened on Jan. 15 when the five men — Moris Flores, 32; Carlos Almonte, 30; Julie Chavez, 35; Angel Guevara, 39; and German Hernandez, 33 — allegedly attacked the victim, identified only as AZ.
Flores and Guevara entered the cell to attack AZ, Bubar said, while Almonte, Chavez and Hernandez held the cell door closed and kept others from interfering.
Flores and Guevara allegedly beat and stabbed AZ with metal shanks and their fists, inflicting multiple stab and puncture wounds.
Flores, Guevara and Almonte also were indicted on one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of contraband in a federal prison.