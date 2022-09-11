Daisy, left, and Millie were the first two dogs in the water at Saturday's Drool Pawty at the Kingsport Aquatic Center, Retriever mix Daisy owns Mark and Karen Bland of Kingsport, and Labradoodle Millie brought Steve Crawford for his first trip
Daisy, an 11-year-old retriever mix who owns Mark and Karen Bland of Kingsport, was first in the water at Saturday's Drool Pawty at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
Daisy, left, and Millie were the first two dogs in the water at Saturday's Drool Pawty at the Kingsport Aquatic Center, Retriever mix Daisy owns Mark and Karen Bland of Kingsport, and Labradoodle Millie brought Steve Crawford for his first trip
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
A Kingsport Aquatic Center worker helps a Drool Pawty guest out of the not-so-deep end Saturday.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
Two playmates enjoyed the water at the Kingsport Aquatic Center’s Drool Pawty on Saturday. About 100 dogs brought their owners to enjoy the center’s last day of outdoor swimming for 2022.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
Lileigh, front, and Finley socialize Saturday at the Kingsport Aquatic Center's Drool Pawty. The pair own Jill McCulloch.
KINGSPORT — It was a dark and rainy day in Kingsport, but the dogs did not seem to mind.
The fifth annual Dogs Drool Pawty at the Kingsport Aquatic Center brought about 100 dogs with their owners — most with umbrellas and raincoats — but the dogs jumped into the pool with all four feet to enjoy what has become an annual post-Labor Day tradition.
Center Operations Coordinator Jessie Charlton oversaw “vetting” of Saturday’s guests as dogs ranging from small toy-sized pets to golden retrievers,Great Pyrenees, Dobermans and a Newfoundland barked their excitement over a day at the pool.
“It’s a little bit of controlled chaos,” Charlton said with a laugh. “We love doing this event at the end of the year to open it up to bring your fur baby out and play with them. It’s a great way to utilize the pool as we’re winding down at the end of the year.”
Mark and Karen Bland’s retriever mix, Daisy, got honors as the first dog in the water Saturday as she waded in the shallow end with her throw toy, but Millie the Labradoodle was seconds behind her as they romped around the pool.
“We’ve been to every one of these,” said Karen Bland as she watched 11-year-old Daisy prance around with her toy.
“She just has the best time here,” added Mark Bland. “She knew exactly where she was when we pulled up in the parking lot.”
Steve Crawford, Millie’s human, said it was her first time as she ran with Daisy like they were old friends.
Charlton said she has seen some returning guests from previous years, including some pool staff’s pets. Pool worker KaAnna Salyer brought her dog, Coco, who joined the party as she swam with larger breeds.
Jill McCulloch brought her dogs Finley and dachshund Lileigh for the first time as they socialized with the larger dogs.
“They’re attached to my hip though,” McCulloch laughed.
Taryn Oster watched her Labrador, Kingdom, use his charm to get a few humans to throw a tennis ball in the pool and repeat the game.
“We’ve been coming here for the past four years,” Oster said, adding that he was 2 on his first visit. “All he loves to do is jump in. He loves the water
“This is the most fun I’ve ever had at work,” said one pool volunteer a few minutes before she jumped in to help a dog out of the water. “I always wanted to be a lifeguard, and I’m doing it for dogs.”