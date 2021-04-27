ROGERSVILLE — Two Kingsport men charged in the 2019 shooting death of 22-year-old Ashley Vick were indicted on first-degree murder charges by a Hawkins County grand jury.
That grand jury finding comes despite a Hawkins County Sessions Court ruling last year that there wasn’t enough probable cause to merit first-degree murder charges.
Patrick Cody Charlton, 28, and Bradley Wayne Addington, 32, are both scheduled for arraignment Friday in Hawkins County Criminal Court on charges including first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
The murder charge could result in a life sentence without the possibility of parole if they are convicted.
Vick, who resided in Church Hill, was found deceased with two gunshot wounds to the face on Dec. 16, 2019, in a ditch beside the road near 770 Tranbarger Road.
Vick wasn’t immediately identified, so the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office appealed to the media for help in identifying the body based on a distinctive tattoo.
Subsequent information was received from at least five witnesses who said Vick had last been seen in the company of Addington and Charlton on the day she died.
Sessions Court ruling for second-degree murder
Following a Feb. 19, 2020, preliminary hearing, Hawkins County Sessions Judge Todd Ross ruled there wasn’t enough evidence to merit a first-degree murder charge against either Charlton or Addington. Ross ordered that a second-degree murder charge be bound over to the Hawkins County grand jury for each defendant.
As a result of that decision, Ross reduced their bonds $3 million each to $500,000 each. Both remain held in the Hawkins County Jail on that amount.
Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Times News shortly after Ross’ decision that it was his prerogative whether to present evidence of first-degree murder to the grand jury.
On April 19, the grand jury returned the first-degree murder indictments against Charlton and Addington.
Statements point to a potential motive
According to preliminary hearing testimony, upon being arrested on Dec. 20, 2019, Charlton told investigators he initially shot Vick by accident when they crossed the railroad tracks on Tranbarger Road, which is in an unincorporated area north of Allandale.
Charlton gave the HCSO a statement that he shot Vick a second time in the head because “I did not want to see her in pain.” Her body was found about 75 feet from the tracks.
HCSO Detective Chad Britton and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Brian Pritchard testified during the preliminary hearing. They testified that there were statements made by the defendants that a sexual liaison may have occurred between Addington and Vick on the day of her death.
Pritchard testified that he could only speculate on a motive for the shooting — that Charlton, who was supposedly dating Vick at the time, was “not happy” about her affair with Addington.
Britton and Pritchard both testified, however, that there is no evidence Vick was involved with either defendant other than what came from the defendants’ post-arrest statements.
The case for premeditation
During his preliminary hearing summation, Assistant Attorney General Akiah Highsmith told Ross that the element of premeditation required for the first-degree murder charge was formed between the first and second gunshot, during which time the defendants made the conscious decision to fire again.
Public Defender Greg Eichelman, who represents Charlton, argued that investigators can’t know if the first or second shot was fatal.
Attorney Matt King, who represents Addington, argued that there is no evidence his client knew Charlton was going to shoot Vick.
According to testimony, on Dec. 19, 2019, Addington told the HCSO he was present when Vick was shot and that he was driving the vehicle, but he didn’t report it to anyone.
Britton stated in Addington’s arrest warrant affidavit, “Addington further stated that he provided the shooter with a change of clean clothes and cleaned blood from the car where the shooting took place. Addington also admitted to taking the firearm that was used to shoot Vick from the shooter and selling it to another individual.”