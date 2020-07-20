Sophia Garabedian, 6, of Sudbury, Mass., who contracted Eastern Equine Encephalitis in 2019, stands for a photograph on a playground, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Sudbury. As the coronavirus pandemic subsides for now in the hard hit Northeast, public health officials in the region are bracing for another mysterious virus: Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, a rare but severe mosquito-borne virus.