First Community Bank of East Tennessee has announced promotions and an additional team member.
Stephanie Potts has been promoted to Vice President of Business Development. She also serves the bank as a lender, bank security officer and facilities manager.
Potts was formerly the branch manager of First Community Bank’s downtown Kingsport office, branch manager of FCB’s Church Hill office and has held the titles of vice president, assistant vice president and banking officer.
According to a press release, FCB also promoted Kristin Waddle to Vice President of Retail Operations and BSA/Compliance Officer. Angie Burr has been promoted to Branch Manager at the Surgoinsville location.
Additionally, FCB added a new team member.
Cosima Aryee has been hired as the bank’s Marketing Coordinator and Banking Officer. Aryee implements the bank’s marketing strategy in addition to managing public relations and community events. She also manages the design and development of all marketing and advertising materials. She works out of the West Main branch in Rogersville.
