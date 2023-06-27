Fireworks are Illegal in the City of Kingsport—Even on Independence Day Jun 27, 2023 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Kingsport logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT -- The Kingsport Police Department reminds residents that fireworks are illegal in the city, even on the Fourth Of July.Additionally, KPD asks that residents do not call 911 to report firework disturbances -- unless fireworks caused an actual emergency, such as a fire or serious injury.Fireworks disturbances should be reported by calling the non-emergency number for Kingsport Central Dispatch which is 423-246-9111.Violations of the City of Kingsport Fireworks Ordinance are subject to a penalty of $123.75 for each count, to include the fine and associated court costs. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fourth Of July Fireworks Kingsport Police Department LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Kingsport Chamber appoints Caroline Luethke as new communications and events coordinator Hawkins County Commission passes resolutions for hazmat and the second amendment Brewing something new: Kingsport business to offer craft beer and coffee Fireworks are Illegal in the City of Kingsport—Even on Independence Day VHS student places second in bar association essay contest Activist groups call for more public involvement in SMR planning ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.